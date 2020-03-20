MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital is now accepting donations of certain protective equipment and disinfecting items.

The hospital says it does not normally accept donations, but the COVID-19 outbreak has restricted the amount of supplies they have available to care for patients.

Donations that meat quality and safety standards can be given from individuals, companies, groups and organizations.

All items must come in its original unopened packaging.

If you have any of the supplies you would like to donate you can email a donation offer to PPEdonations@Midlandhealth.org. Please include your contact information so staff can get back to you.

The hospital will also have a mobile location donation starting March 23. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. you can visit Legends Park Medical Office Building.

Staff will be at this building to assist during the above hours. Donors are asked to please remember to wash your hands before and after.

The following list of items is what Midland Memorial Hospital is in need of:

Disinfection Wipes & Liquids

General Purpose Hand Cleansers

Disposable Head Covers/Caps

Disposable Gowns

Disposable Gloves

N95 Respirator Face Masks

Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs)

Disposable Face Masks

Face-shields/Goggles/Safety Glasses

Coveralls/Scrubs

Shoe-covers

