MIDLAND, Texas — To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Midland Memorial Hospital has suspended all visitation.

The suspension goes into effect on March 21 at 5 a.m.

The only points of entries for the public will be the Emergency Department entrance and the Craddick Medical Office Building main entrance.

Card access to all other doors will be deactivated and employees will need to display an ID badge to enter the facility.

No one under 18 are allowed in the facilities unless they are receiving medical treatment or have been emancipated as an adult.

Those who meet the exception criteria must also be in good health and exhibit no symptoms.

Exceptions to the visitation policy are as follows:

Government personnel (pink wristband issued at ED)

Adult family members of end of life patients who are actively dying (pink wristband issued at ED)

One coach or partner for Labor & Delivery patients (wristband to be issued by L&D staff)

One parent for pediatric patients (wristband to be issued by pediatric staff)

