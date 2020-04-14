MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Health Department is reporting several people connected to Midland Medical Lodge have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Four administrative employees and a part-time nurse whose test came back on April 14 have been confirmed among the 35 people diagnosed.

Additionally, at least two patients are residents at the nursing facility. Their tests also came back as positive on April 14.

Both residents are inpatients at the hospital. One is a woman in her 80s while another is a woman in her 70s.

The Health Department says the facility has been following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Guidelines for a nursing facility. It has also been fully cooperating with the City of Midland Health Department and state regulatory agencies.

Medical directors on-site have been screening residents every four hours and say they plan to test anyone who is symptomatic. The facility has also created an isolation wing to house any symptomatic residents.

All of the COVID-19-positive administrative staff members are isolating at home. The four will not return to work until released by the Health Department.

