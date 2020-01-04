This is a running list of important events and resources to keep you informed and help you through these difficult times brought on by COVID-19. This article will be updated daily.

Timeline of Important Events:

March 31: Midland Mayor puts new regulations on self-quarantining, businesses

March 31: ECISD extends school closure through May 1

March 31: MISD extends closure to May 1 due to COVID-19 Pandemic

March 30: Mayor David Turner announces shelter-in-place for Odessa

March 27: City of Marfa issues shelter-in-place amid COVID-19 concerns

March 27: New Mexico schools closed for rest of 2019-2020 year

March 25: $2 trillion coronavirus deal: Who will get stimulus checks and when?

March 25: President Trump approves Gov. Abbott's COVID-19 disaster declaration, federal assistance request for Texas

March 25: Fort Stockton issues declaration of disaster, sets curfew

March 24: COVID-19 patient in Midland County has died, first death in the Permian Basin

March 24: Midland mayor says "shelter in place" is not needed

March 24: Midland County extends disaster declaration through April 3

March 20: Howard Co. issues disaster declaration, city closes playgrounds until April 20

March 19: Texas governor: Schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms must close temporarily due to coronavirus

March 13: Texas governor declares statewide public health disaster over coronavirus

March 13: President Trump declares national emergency on coronavirus

