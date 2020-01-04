This is a running list of important events and resources to keep you informed and help you through these difficult times brought on by COVID-19. This article will be updated daily.
Known cases: LIST: Here are all the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Permian Basin
Timeline of Important Events:
March 31: Midland Mayor puts new regulations on self-quarantining, businesses
March 31: ECISD extends school closure through May 1
March 31: MISD extends closure to May 1 due to COVID-19 Pandemic
March 30: Mayor David Turner announces shelter-in-place for Odessa
March 27: City of Marfa issues shelter-in-place amid COVID-19 concerns
March 27: New Mexico schools closed for rest of 2019-2020 year
March 25: $2 trillion coronavirus deal: Who will get stimulus checks and when?
March 25: President Trump approves Gov. Abbott's COVID-19 disaster declaration, federal assistance request for Texas
March 25: Fort Stockton issues declaration of disaster, sets curfew
March 24: COVID-19 patient in Midland County has died, first death in the Permian Basin
March 24: Midland mayor says "shelter in place" is not needed
March 24: Midland County extends disaster declaration through April 3
March 20: Howard Co. issues disaster declaration, city closes playgrounds until April 20
March 19: Texas governor: Schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms must close temporarily due to coronavirus
March 13: Texas governor declares statewide public health disaster over coronavirus
March 13: President Trump declares national emergency on coronavirus
Resources:
Stimulus check: Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
WFAA: Right on the Money: Here's how to apply for unemployment benefits in Texas
More on unemployment: Texas Workforce Commission aims to provide aid to the unemployed due to COVID-19
Getting Tested: Where to get screened for COVID-19 in West Texas
CARES Act: 5 benefits from the CARES Act you need to know about besides the stimulus check
PBAF Relief Fund: PBAF opens Emergency Relief Fund to help locals affected by COVID-19
Odessa Child Care: Odessa YMCA offering 24 hour childcare for essential workers
Midland Child Care: Parents need not worry about child care thanks to the Midland YMCA during school closures
Pregnancy: Are pregnant women more at risk for COVID-19?
Sick Leave/PTO: How to get paid sick leave or paid time off to stay home with your kids for two weeks.
Finding Food and Groceries: How to find food or restaurants near you
Groceries for senior citizens: H-E-B, Favor team up to launch grocery delivery service for seniors
Residents in the Big Bend: Marfa Public Radio has compiled an extensive list of resources for citizens in Presidio, Jeff Davis, and Brewster Counties.
Videos:
Breaking Down Odessa's Shelter In Place:
Note: This shelter in place order went into effect on March 30 at 11:59 p.m.
What Happens When You Get Tested?
Shelter in Place vs. Quarantine
Emergency vs. Disaster Declaration