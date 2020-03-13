MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College's administrative team will meet Friday morning to make decisions about the remainder of the academic year.

Officials say that meeting will also include discussions on all aspects of the college, including academics, athletics and professional travel.

The move comes as a majority of higher education institutions in West Texas extended spring break because of coronavirus concerns.

