ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin has announced they will be extending its spring break for a week due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The university recently banned university-related travel to countries deemed level 2 or 3 risk as a precaution.

According to the university's coronavirus action plan, all international travel to and from those countries through May 1, 2020 must be reported to the school.

Now the university has extended its spring break an extra week to help keep students safe and prepare to possibly go to online-only courses.

The break was originally supposed to run March 9 to March 13 and will now last to March 20.

The extra week will be used for faculty and staff to train and prepare contingency plans in the event it becomes necessary to move classes entirely online.

UTPB housing will remain open for those who need to stay, even if classes are moved online.

Dr. Woodley also informed students the sports events are still a go, but all events will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

UT Permian Basin bans all university-related travel to level 2-3 countries deemed high risk by CDC

What are the symptoms of coronavirus and who is most at risk?

COVID-19: What you need to know about this coronavirus outbreak