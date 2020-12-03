LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas tech University has announced that they will be moving to online classes following spring break.

Lawrence Schovanec, the President of TTU, made the announcement Thursday morning.

The university's spring break runs March 16-20, but all classes for the week of March 23-27 will also be canceled.

Classes will resume online March 30.

The announcement mentioned campus buildings will remain open and students will be allowed to stay on campus during spring break.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lubbock or at Texas Tech and the shutdown is only a precaution to help stop the spread of the illness.

For more information on the move to online classes you can click here.

