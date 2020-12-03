MIDLAND, Texas — Ashton Medical Lodge and Midland Medical Lodge have both implemented precautionary lockdowns due to coronavirus concerns.

Both facilities are under the direction of Foursquare Healthcare, who recommended their medical lodges implement the lockdown starting Thursday morning.

The facilities will only allow employees in and out of the building during the lockdown.

Both places tell us they are following CDC guidelines and only have the lockdowns in place as a precaution. There is no reason to believe anyone in proximity to either location has contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

We have reached out to Foursquare Healthcare for a comment on their decision to place a lockdown of their facilities.

