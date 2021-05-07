Medical Center Hospital reducing visitation at facilities

The new policies include limits on the amount of visitors allowed and requiring visitors to wear masks and undergo screenings.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital has reduced its visitation and reimplemented stricter visitation policies as of July 2.

This change in policy comes at the request of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The hospital also recently reimplemented mask and screening policies per CMS's request.

Patients are restricted to two visitors if they are maternal or pediatric, in the emergency room or a surgery patient.

Some restrictions apply on where the visitors are allowed, such as only one person may stay with the patient from the emergency room if they are admitted into the hospital.

Visitors to the hospital must wear a mask when they enter the hospital and will be screened for any symptoms of illness.

The only entrances open to visitors at this time are the main area, the emergency department and the Center for Women and Infants. The main entrance is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and opens an hour later on weekends, while the other two are 24 hours.

Visitors must stay inside the patient's room at all time, but the hospital is allowing overnight stays. However, they will conduct an illness screening every 24 hours.

Waiting rooms are closed to visitors except for surgery and the emergency department.