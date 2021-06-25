Odessa Farmers Market opens season at MCH

The first Odessa Farmers Market of the season will be held Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa, Texas Farmers Market will open its season on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Medical Center Hospital parking lot.

The free event features goods made by local vendors, fresh produce, food trucks, live music and much more.

It is a pet and family friendly event. Free farmers market bags will be given to attendees until they run out.

The parking lot can be found at the corner of 2nd Street and Golder Avenue.

The rest of the dates the market will be held are listed below:

Saturday, July 24

Saturday, August 28

Saturday, September 25 (Keep an eye on this date. It could be moved to Friday, September 24.)