MCH reimplements mask, screening policies

The announcement comes a week after the hospital announced it would be relaxing mask requirements.

ODESSA, Texas — In a press release Tuesday, Medical Center Hospital announced they were reimplementing their mask policy one week after they relaxed it.

They said the decision was made upon request from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after an on-site visit.

The following mask and screening policies are now in place:

Visitors

• All visitors will once again be screened upon entry for symptoms of illness, including fever.

• All visitors will be required to wear a mask upon entry into the hospital.

• If a visitor should exhibit signs of illness or refuse to wear a mask, they will be prohibited entrance into the hospital.

Patients

• All patients will be required to wear a mask when entering the hospital and during treatments.

• Circumstances where a mask cannot be worn will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Staff

• All staff will be required to wear a mask when in the facility.

• All staff will self-screen prior to start of their work schedule and will be sent home if showing signs of illness or fever.

These mask and screening policies will not affect the current visitor policy at the hospital. Each patient will still be allowed to have visitors, except for those visitors showing symptoms of illness or those who refuse to wear a mask.