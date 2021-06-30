Local Walmarts and Sam's Club stores to team up with MCH to raise money

This is part of their annual Children's Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

ODESSA, Texas — The Medical Center Health System will join forces with local Walmarts and Sam's Club stores to raise money for its annual Children's Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

Since 1987, Walmart and Sam's Club have raised more than $2 million for MCH in the Permian Basin. They have also raised over $1 billionb for CMN hospitals on a national scale in the U.S. and Canada.

The money raised will go directly to children in these hospitals who are being treated for illnesses and injuries. The funds will help pay for equipment, research and supplies for MCHS.