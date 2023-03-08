OC breaks ground on amphitheater additions

ODESSA, Texas —
Thursday was a big day for Odessa College, as they broke ground on new additions to their amphitheater.
The project features a shade structure, as well as lighting, a sound system and cement work.
"The structure is beautiful,” said OC President Dr. Gregory Williams. “It's a work of art. It will enhance our campus instead of taking away from the campus. I want it to be a place where people want to go in and have their picture taken."
Pavers will be added on each level of the amphitheater, which will seat about 450 people in the shade.