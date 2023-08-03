Odessa College vice president of advancement, business and governmental relations announces resignation

Jacqui Gore has been with the college for four years.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College announced Thursday that their vice president of advancement, business and governmental relations, Jacqui Gore, is resigning effective Aug. 31.

Gore joined OC in the fall of 2018.

The college said she enhanced their approach to fundraising and community engagement, including record gifts during the pandemic, securing funding for the Wood Health Sciences Building and launching Odessa College Vision 2030+.

In a press release, President of Odessa College Gregory D. Williams expressed his gratitude for Gore's contributions.

"Jacqui's dedication and unwavering commitment to advancing the college's mission have been nothing short of remarkable,” said Williams. “Her visionary leadership has left an indelible mark on our institution, and we are profoundly grateful for her transformative work."