Odessa College finishes phase 1 of Downtown Project

The Odessa College Downtown park had a grand opening Thursday.

MIDLAND, Texas — There’s a brand-new park in Odessa called “Odessa College Downtown," and it was designed with entertainment and education in mind.

It includes two stages, an amphitheater, a splash pad, seating areas, restrooms and parking for food trucks.

“It's important to say that Odessa College Downtown belongs to the community," said Jacqui Gore, Vice President of Advancement, Business and Governmental Relations at Odessa College. "We're Odessa's college, and so we want the community to feel like this belongs to them. So that's important that we give families a place to go and enjoy one another.

The park cost $3.2 million.

But this is just the beginning.

It's only the first phase of Odessa College's Downtown Project.

“Over the last year we have been working to raise dollars for phase 2 of Odessa College Downtown, which will include a $13 million academic building… so we’re still working on getting those contributions together and once we do then we will break down on phase 2 of the project,” said Gore.

She said the academics building for phase 2 will focus on entrepreneurship.