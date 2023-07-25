ECISD Board of Trustees holds special meeting to work on bond proposal package

One of the main topics of conversation was building a new middle school, which would help overcrowding in some campuses as well as giving some transportation relief. Some of the other items that could be on this year's bond proposal include improvements in technology, athletics departments and facilities.

"The design of our new career and technical education facility a couple of things," said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. " One is 400 students would attend school there full time. It would be there high school about 1700 kids would transition out of their every single day in and out taking career and technical education courses. And then at night and on the weekends, Odessa College and potentially some of our business partners would operate it and provide adult courses in that environment. So kids use it during the day and at night on the weekends adults have that opportunity in partnership with Odessa College."