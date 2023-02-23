Odessa College receives grant for Truck Driving Academy

The program currently has 100 students a year, but with the grant, that total could possibly expand.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa College Truck Driving Academy has made plans to expand its program after getting a grant worth more than $3.5 Million.

The Permian Strategic Partnership helped Odessa College with the grant. The program currently has 100 students a year, but with the grant, they could add even more students. Their purpose is to produce more licensed truck drivers.

"This 3.5 million dollars will be used to purchase trucks," said Jacqui Gore, the Vice President of Advancement Business and Government Relations. "We're going to purchase 5 new Peterbilt trucks. We'll be purchasing addition trailers. Hiring 2 faculty members. Every exciting part is we're going to have over $2 million dollars in scholarship for those students interested in enrolling in the program."