MISD to use federal grant, local funding to update HVAC units

The district-wide project includes heating, cooling and air purification systems.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD announced Monday that it would be using money from a federal grant and local funding to replace HVAC systems across the district before the start of next school year.

The project will use $10 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding and $5 million in local funding to upgrade heating, cooling and air purification systems, starting with 24 campuses whose units have been identified as needing replacement.

Chief of Administrative Services, Kellie Spencer, said a more comfortable classroom will encourage more effective learning.

“These upcoming HVAC upgrades will help create an environment where students can focus on learning, not the temperature inside,” said Spencer.

These upgrades won’t only create healthier schools, but they will also help the district lower annual utility consumption and the costs that come with it. This cost reduction will result in financial savings for taxpayers.

“Our plan is to install several new boilers and chillers, refresh air handlers and upgrade or replace existing panels, switchgear and secondary pumps,” said Wes Jones, MISD Director of Maintenance. “The new equipment will be much more energy efficient than the old ones they're replacing, some of which are more than 30 years old.”