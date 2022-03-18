Coleman High School students narrate award-winning book

Joeigh Gonzalez, a student at Coleman, wrote and illustrated the book "Misplaced Pieces".

MIDLAND, Texas — High school juniors in Midland narrated their new book at Coleman High School Friday.

Joeigh Gonzalez, a student at Coleman High School, wrote and illustrated the book "Misplaced Pieces."

The book tells the story of a missing puzzle piece trying to find where it belongs.

Gonzalez was joined by Alexis Polk, who helped present the book in the Children's Literature Competition at the Teach Tomorrow Summit in Dallas.

The book is one of 10 student-written books that will compete at a national competition over the summer.

Both students are a part of MISD's Education and Training career pathway.

Students who complete the program will receive their Educational Aide certification, which will allow them to work as a daycare worker or teacher's assistant after they graduate, or put them on track to earning teacher certification.