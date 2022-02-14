Carver Center tops list of Texas charter elementary schools

U.S. News and World Report ranks schools on the list by testing performance, graduation rates and how well students are prepared for high school.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD announced Monday that the Carver Center has topped U.S. News and World Report's 2021 list of Texas Charter Elementary Schools.

Schools that make the list are ranked by testing performance, graduation rates and how well students are prepared for high school.

Carver Center Executive Administrator Stephanie Carnett spoke about the importance of the honor.

"We are proud of Carver's history of academic success, but to earn the top spot in the entire state is an incredible honor," Carnett said. "This recognition is a tribute to the hard work of our dedicated teachers and students."

90% of students at Carver scored at or above the proficient level for both math and reading.

On top of its success in the charter elementary category, the school ranked #8 in Texas Elementary Schools and #1 in MISD Elementary Schools.