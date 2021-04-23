Carver Center teams earn their spots into the Destination Imagination Global Finals

The fourth-grade team, Depth of Science, finished in third place, while the fifth-grade team, The Gifted Gamers, finished in second place at the Lone Star State Tournament.

"It is a program that teaches students how to think, not what to think," said Chrystal Anuszkiewicz, DI teacher. "Students learn to work together as a team to think critically and creatively using problem-solving skills. I am so proud of the growth and success that I have watched develop in these teams over the years. The DI experience will be valuable in students' lives for a lifetime."