Carver Center teams earn their spots into the Destination Imagination Global Finals

Both the fourth and fifth grade teams placed inside the top three at the Lone Star State Tournament.
Credit: Midland ISD

MIDLAND, Texas — Both teams at the Carver Center have qualified for the Destination Imagination Global Finals. 

The fourth-grade team, Depth of Science, finished in third place, while the fifth-grade team, The Gifted Gamers, finished in second place at the Lone Star State Tournament. 

"It is a program that teaches students how to think, not what to think," said Chrystal Anuszkiewicz, DI teacher. "Students learn to work together as a team to think critically and creatively using problem-solving skills. I am so proud of the growth and success that I have watched develop in these teams over the years. The DI experience will be valuable in students' lives for a lifetime." 

The Global Finals will be held virtually in June and July. Destination Imagination teaches STEM and fine arts skills to kids of all different age levels. 

Carver Center has been a DI program since 2004. 

