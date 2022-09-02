Midland ISD to restrict the school board map

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board of Trustees came together for a special meeting to discuss what changes could be made to the school board map.
At this time, MISD is split up into seven districts with a board member representing each district.
"We began a process today of looking at the 2020 census and how it affected our districts for the MISD School Board today," said Bryan Murray, the President of the School Board of Trustees. "And basically take into account that we have some areas of necessities that is going to require us to make some boundary changes to make sure that all of our seven districts are equally divided amongst the city."
At this time, nothing is set in stone just yet. New maps will be developed through the spring. Final approval will take place during the summer.