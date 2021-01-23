Two MISD campuses earn Honor Roll designation from the Education Results Partnership

The Carver Center and Early College High School received the recognition.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD received Honor Roll designations for two of its campuses.

Early College High School and the Carver Center were the two campuses recognized by the Education Results Partnership (ERP).

"We are honored to receive this recognition," says Carver Center Principal Stephanie Carnett. "It is evidence of the hard work our teachers and students put in every single day."

High schools were rated and recognized based off the way they prepared their students for college. They also looked into how schools closed-the-gap in math and science outcomes.

"Especially in this year that has presented unprecedented challenges, this is a very welcome honor," says Early College Principal Renee Aldrin. "This designation represents not only the success of our students, but our teachers and staff as well."

ERP looks to pick certain schools based off specific criteria including an investment in human capital, a mission for college readiness for its students and other important factors.