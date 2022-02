Both calendars were one of multiple options each district was looking at for their upcoming school year.

TEXAS, USA — Midland ISD and Ector County ISD have both approved their new academic calendars for the 2022-2023 school year.

Each district provided multiple options for their calendars and allowed their parents to give feedback on which calendars they preferred.

Some of the factors contributing to the differences in each calendar were the early release days for ECISD and Intercession periods for MISD.

For the ECISD 2022-2023 calendar, click here.