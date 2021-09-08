Midland ISD to participate in Teacher Incentive Allotment Program

This program provides teachers the opportunity to earn extra pay if they meet certain academic goals.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has been accepted into the Teacher Incentive Allotment Program.

The program will provide teachers a chance to earn extra pay based off their performances and if they are able to meet certain academic goals.

"We want to do our very best to recruit, retain and reward high-performing teachers, and TIA is an opportunity to keep these teachers in the classroom," said Patrick Jones, Director of Leadership Development. "Students ultimately will be the beneficiaries of this initiative because they'll be learning from the best teachers who are preparing them for life after graduation."

Teachers must teach K-8 English language and reading or math to be eligible. They can earn up to $25,600 more per tear if they meet their requirements.