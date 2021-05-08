100 families, students seeking Midland ISD school placement

One parent tells me she registered her kindergartener and first grader July 16, and still doesn't have placement.

MIDLAND, Texas — Learning is underway at Midland ISD as a new school year begins.

For some families, there is no learning yet, only frustration.

"We called the Midland school district around July 16, and that's when we found out we had to do everything on Skyward, so I logged into Skyward that day and went ahead and submitted their application," a new Midland ISD parent said.

This mother says she's called several times every day since about her students' placements.

"Well it's been quite a struggle to actually get anybody to answer," the parent said. "We've, between me and my husband we've probably left 10, 15 messages without a phone call back."

This mom has a kindergartener and first grader.

She and her family moved to Midland from out of state and arrived July 16, the same day she says she registered her kids for school.

"I didn't go to school to be a teacher so I can only do so much to help them to understand what they're doing, so with COVID and the hurricanes and everything else they are already behind," the parent said.

Today marks the fourth day her kids aren't in school. So in the meantime, she's having them do learning of their own.

"We have ABC, mathematics, stuff like that," the parent said. "They're very confused too because they knew they were supposed to start school on Monday and were all excited and now they're not and they don't understand why."

She just wants them in a classroom.

According the the district, the registration process can take time, especially for new families.

"That's things like checking your residency because you need to be a resident of Midland County to attend," Elana Ladd, MISD chief communications officer said. "Once you give us your information, we have to go through and verify, so it's not an instantaneous process. That's part of why it is so important to complete enrollment ahead of time, so there's not a delay."

So, for parents registering students now, they can expect a late start.

MISD says about 100 students are waiting to find out which school they'll be attending this semester.

As for those students not placed right now, the district says they will find a place for them eventually, but patience is key.

"The best time to register for the next school year is during the current one," Ladd said.