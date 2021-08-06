Midland ISD will continue to contact trace for positive COVID cases

While the TEA says schools are no longer required to contact trace, MISD announced it will still be doing so.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has announced that for the 2021-2022 school year, it will continue to notify family and staff members who may have been in close proximity to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

This decision comes following guidance from the TEA that schools will no longer be required to contract trace.

The reason for continuing this practice, school representatives say, is due to the rapidly increasing positivity rate in the community.

A variety of other mitigation measures have also been put in place to try and stop the spread of the virus.

Elementary school measures include no parents or guests allowed during lunch, no PTA meetings for the first six weeks and no items left at home can be dropped off by parents.

TEA guidance for secondary schools states visitors will not be allowed to eat lunch with students or deliver lunches from outside sources.