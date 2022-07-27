Midland ISD holds New Teacher Academy

A three-day orientation will help provide teachers with the tools they need to succeed once school starts.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is holding a New Teacher Academy ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

This year, there are almost 300 new teachers joining the district.

A three-day orientation for the program runs July 27-29.

MISD says this will help give teachers the tools they need to succeed once school starts.

Teachers will also have the opportunity to collect classroom supplies.