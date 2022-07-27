Midland ISD holds New Teacher Academy

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is holding a New Teacher Academy ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.
This year, there are almost 300 new teachers joining the district.
A three-day orientation for the program runs July 27-29.
MISD says this will help give teachers the tools they need to succeed once school starts.
Teachers will also have the opportunity to collect classroom supplies.
School starts on August 8. You can find out more information on what you need for the school year on the Midland ISD website.