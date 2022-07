The renewal will allow for discussion of a new long-term lease this time next year.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board voted Monday to extend their lease at Grande Communications Stadium by one year.

The short extension will allow leaders to hammer out a new long-term lease agreement with the city.

The current lease was created in 2001 when the stadium finished construction.