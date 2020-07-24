Former Midland College president Dr. David Daniel has died

Daniel passed away on July 23 following an extended illness.

MIDLAND, Texas — Dr. David E. Daniel, former president of Midland College, has died.

Midland College officials say in a press release Daniel passed away on July 23 following an extended illness.

Daniel was the college's third president and served from 1991 to 2008.

While serving as president, Daniel established the Advanced Technology Center as well as created the Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series and the Phyllis and Bob Cowan Performing Arts Series.

“David Daniel gave 17 years of service to Midland College and the Midland community,” MC President Dr. Steve Thomas said.

“He garnered tremendous community support for Midland College and established MC as a national leader among community colleges. I am privileged to continue to lead MC in its tradition of excellence," Thomas said.

Midland College honored Daniel by renaming the men's residence hall as the Daniel Residence Hall in 2012.

You can read more about Daniel's presidency at Midland College on the school's website.