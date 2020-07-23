Crime Stoppers seeking information on suspect in deadly hit-and-run

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers is seeking help in a deadly-hit-and-run investigation.
Crime Stoppers says the crash took place just before 6 a.m. on July 23.
A driver reportedly struck a 68-year-old female pedestrian in the area of Rankin Highway and Wolcott Avenue.
Crime Stoppers says the driver left the scene of the crash without providing any information or checking on the victim.
The pedestrian was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries. Police have not given out her identity at this time.
Investigators say the driver was in a dark or black Kia Sorrento SUV. The vehicle should have damage on the front passenger side and would also be missing the lower front passenger side of the bumper from the area of the front tire to the fog light.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to submit a tip to Midland Crime Stoppers.
You can do so by calling 694-TIPS, 1-800-7LOCKUP, or use the mobile app called P3 TIPS.
Any information leading to an arrest could be worth up to $1,000.
