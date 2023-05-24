Midland College pre-K Academy graduates walk the stage

The students will move on to kindergarten in the fall.

MIDLAND, Texas — The big kids aren't the only ones walking the stage this graduation season.

The Midland College pre-K Academy held a graduation ceremony for their students on Wednesday.

The 4-year-olds will now be starting Kindergarten in the fall, with a head start from their time at MC.

For teachers who have worked with these kids, it can be hard to say goodbye.

"It always brings a tear to my eye," said Principal Lori Smith. "I had a really hard time giving diplomas to the fours because we've had them for two years. You get to be really close to them, and know all about them and their families, so it's a tough day for me.”