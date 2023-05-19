PermiaCare holds youth mental health first aid training session

PermiaCare is doing its part to help people out during Mental Health Awareness Month.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's Mental Health Awareness Month, and PermiaCare is doing their part to help educate the community. One way they do this is by providing mental health first aid training sessions to the public.

Today’s training session focused on youth mental health.

PermiaCare said these sessions teach young individuals how to help others going through mental health issues.

"So the thing about mental health first aid is it teaches you basic information about mental health," said Dalia Ramirez, mental health first aid coordinator for PermiaCare. "It teaches you the early warning signs that someone may be struggling, worsening warning signs and then crisis situations. And we just talk about how do you actually help these individuals."

Ramirez also said that mental health education is something everyone should do because mental health is something that everyone has to deal with in some form or fashion.

“And the thing about mental health is that we all have it," said Ramirez. "So it’s not just individuals who are diagnosed, it’s anyone who is struggling with anything mental health or even substance use. So it is a full day training but you get a lot of information out of it.”