YMCA Learning Center in Odessa opens registration

The center has continued their partnership with Ector County ISD to offer their Pre-K Three Program. Family members were able to meet with staff members and teachers at an open house to hear more about what students are learning.

"We use the same curriculum as ECISD as per our partnership, it is a Frog Street 3 curriculum so it teachers in different aspects, math, phonological awareness and reading," said CEO of Odessa Family YMCA Crissy Medina. "So the children are tested at the beginning of the year, mid year, and at the end of the year. So, we compare that data just to get a measurement of where they are in their education."