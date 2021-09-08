ECISD opens first ever Pre-K program for 3 year olds

"She needs that outside opinion and learn that other people tell you how to do things and show you how to do things," says one Pre-K 3 mom.

ODESSA, Texas — Crimsyn Fennern is a vibrant three-year-old who will soon be starting Pre-K soon. She'll be one of the first students in ECISD's new Pre-K program for children her age.

As a new journey starts, her mom, Leslie Fennern says they are both ready.

"I mean all she has right now is me and her siblings as role models and she needs that outside opinion and learn that other people tell you how to do things and show you how to do things," Leslie said.

She is hoping that Crimsyn can learn more in a classroom setting with kids her age.

"She’s so go go go and she needs this, you know. Jumpstart on education, social skills because all her siblings are teenagers so please let her be around children her age," says Fennern.

Crimsyn will be going to school at the Pagewood Learning Center, one of the four places ECISD is offering this program. This is possible because of a partnership the YMCA recently made with the district.

According to ECISD, these classes are needed to help better prepare children before entering Kindergarten.

"Two years ago we looked at data and recognized that 1365% of our kindergartners were not ready to be successful not only in kindergarten but in their academic journey and we knew we had to do something about it," said Dr. Muri, ECISD Superintendent.

"So for these children a half day 3K program this year. A full day four year old program next year and then readiness. These kids when they start Kindergarten at the age of five the goal is for those kids to be ready and successful in a Kindergarten experience," Muri said.

A successful experience is something Leslie is hoping Crimsyn will have when she starts her class.