ECISD prepares for another year with COVID-19

With just a few days before the start of the school year, ECISD has updated some protocols and procedures for the new year.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD's first day of school is right around the corner. Less than one week to be exact. With COVID cases rising again, the district is trying to take as many precautions as possible.

A lot of those measures are similar to last year, but there are a few difference as well.

Masks, which have been used to try and prevent the spread of COVID, will no longer be required at school. However, the district is recommending that masks be worn.

"Masks, per the governor's orders, we will not be requiring masks in ECISD for students or staff. However, we are strongly recommending that all of our students and staff wear masks at all times when we are indoors. That is the CDC recommendation. That is the recommendation of our local and state health authorities, and that is the recommendation that we are giving to our community," ECISD superintendent, Scott Muri said.

Online learning, a staple of last year's education, will also no longer be an option for students, except in the cases where students are required to quarantine.

"In-person attendance is required for all students this year. Virtual is not an option so all students are required to attend school and that will be in-person this year," Muri said.

This means that self-reporting positive COVID-19 cases will be more important than ever before.

"We are asking all students and staff members every single day to screen for COVID-19 protocols. There is a form on the ECISD website that outlines those COVID-19 conditions, those indicators that one might have that would indicate that they potentially have COVID-19," Muri said.

If a student or staff member tests positive, the district is requiring that they report that case in order to protect everyone else.