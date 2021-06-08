ECISD partners with Odessa Regional Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccines

A vaccine bus will be stationed in school parking lots on Friday and Monday to vaccinate community members.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD and Odessa Regional Medical Center are partnering up to get people to roll up their sleeves.

The ORMC vaccine bus made its way to Murry Fly Elementary on Friday to kick off the two-day vaccination event.

Famara Singhateh, a registered nurse with ORMC, tells NewsWest9 that events like these make it easier for people who can't go to the hospital to get vaccinated.

"Events like this are important because one we get people vaccinated and two when people get vaccinated infections are also going to trend down," Singhateh said. "This way we are protecting families, protecting people at school, and people at workplaces."

Stephanie Gordon, a guardian of an ECISD teen, says it is important to get the younger population vaccinated, especially with the first day of school coming up.

"I think it is important for him to get vaccinated so he is not affected by the new variants," said Gordon. "Viruses mutate, that is a fact, so it is just better that we protect them. Therefore we don't have to worry if anything does happen, hopefully he is protected."

Singhateh encourages people to get the vaccine and think about others doing so.

"I want to say to them come get vaccinated," said Singhateh. "When you do it you are doing it for yourself, but you're doing it for your family, for your community and your doing it for Odessa. This is good. Come out and get vaccinated so we can protect our community."