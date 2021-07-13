ECISD partnering with Odessa YMCA for Pre-K program

The new center will offer a Frog Street 3 Curriculum starting fall 2021.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD and the Odessa Family YMCA announced the opening of the Pagewood Learning Center.

This learning center is a partnership between the district and the YMCA and was specifically designed for Pre-K to three-year-old children.

"You know, as a school system, we recognize, and have for decades, that we cannot do this work by ourselves. It takes the child, it takes the teacher, it takes the parent, and in this case, we needed another organization to help us do the work. Partnerships, collaborations, are critical to the success of the organizations, but most importantly, to the success of our students," ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said.

The center will be offering a Frog Street 3 Curriculum starting fall 2021.

“At the Odessa Family YMCA, we strongly believe that through community collaborations, we can build a better future for our kids," Odessa Family YMCA CEO/President Crissy Medina said in a press release. "We can’t wait to open the doors of our Pagewood location and serve our fellow Odessa families.”