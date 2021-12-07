Odessa Family YMCA and ECISD to offer new Pre-K program

The program will be held at the Pagewood Learning Center.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Family YMCA and ECISD have teamed up to offer up a new Pre-K program starting in the fall.

“We are excited to launch this innovative partnership with the Odessa YMCA,” said Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. “Our two organizations share a common purpose; strengthening families and our community by providing opportunities for children to learn and grow in a safe, nurturing environment. By collaborating on this three-year-old prekindergarten program, ECISD and the “Y” are providing the solid foundation for our children’s education.”

The Frog Street 3 Cirriculum has been designed for Pre-K to 3-year-old children.

“We are thrilled to be adding another learning center to our program here at the “Y” and this time, with ECISD at our side,” said Crissy Medina, Odessa Family YMCA CEO/President. “At the Odessa Family YMCA, we strongly believe that through community collaborations, we can build a better future for our kids. We can’t wait to open the doors of our Pagewood location and serve our fellow Odessa families.”