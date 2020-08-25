ECISD teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

William Boone is charged with Improper Relationship between Educator and Student, a second-degree felony.

ODESSA, Texas — Over the weekend of August 8-9, two former students at Odessa Collegiate Academy reported that a teacher and a student had been involved in an improper relationship during spring semester.

Ector County ISD officials immediately placed the teacher on paid administrative leave, and ECISD police began an investigation.

The investigation culminated today with the arrest of the teacher, William Boone.

“We are angry. Inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated. As a school district, we have taken steps to combat this. We require sexual harassment training each year, and this training includes very clear warnings of the consequences for employee-student relationships. There is no excuse for our employees to misunderstand the seriousness of these actions," said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri in a statement.

"We want you, our staff, our parents and our community to know we will continue to do everything we can to prevent this behavior. I want to add: we are extremely thankful for our teachers – the 99.9% of them – who are committed to helping kids every day," continued Muri.

Boone began teaching in ECISD in August 2000, and has worked at Crockett Middle School in addition to OCA, with no prior complaints.