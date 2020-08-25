x
Newswest 9

Crime

Andrews Store Attempted Robbery Ends With Gunman in Hospital

Police say a white male held patrons at gunpoint while trying to rob a Gebo's Store in Andrews
Credit: Gebo's
Andrews Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Gebo's Store in Andrews.

ANDREWS, Texas — An armed white male tried to rob an Andrew's store at gunpoint Monday night.

The man held employees and customers at gunpoint at Gebo's store in the 1600 block of south U.S. 385.

According to police, the suspect was shot and taken to Permian Regional Medical Center after EMS arrived on the scene.

No customers or employees were hurt.

Medical professionals transferred the suspect to Odessa Hospital for further treatment.

Andrews Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.