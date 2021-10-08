Some ECISD students head back to school today

Students in grades PreK - 6th and 9th graders are stepping back into the classrooms this morning.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Students in Pre-Kindergarten - 6th graders, and 9th graders headed back to school this morning.

For older students, ECISD has just 6th and 9th graders come back two days earlier to give them a chance to become acclimated to their new environment better; whether that may be a new middle school or new high school.

In order to make this process a lot smoother, faculty and staff like, ECISD Counselor, Daniel Dorethy, are here to help.

"I'm the Student Assistance Services Counselor," says Dorethy," we do a lot of mental health and assist students in any problems that they're having."

Daniel Dorethy is a SAS Counselor at Bowie Middle School and says how they want to make sure students have an easy time getting back into the swing of things.

"Main focus is making sure we get back in normalizing what's going on in their life," he says, "trying to make with school was before the pandemic and dealing with what's going on today.

With some students starting at new schools and in new grade levels, Dorethy expresses the importance of checking in with your student.

"Trying to stay connected with your children stay connected talk communicate don't let that drop off," says Dorethy.

Also, don't forget counselors are there for more than just students.