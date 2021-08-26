ECISD Board of Trustees approves temporary mask requirements

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —
In a special meeting of the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees held Thursday, board members approved a temporary resolution to require masks on district properties.
The resolution says that all students, staff and visitors must wear masks while in buildings and on buses.
In a press conference Wednesday, ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said that there are over 500 active COVID-19 cases between students and staff, as well as over 1,000 quarantines in the district since school started.
We will update this story with more information about the requirements as more details become available.