ECISD Board of Trustees approves temporary mask requirements

The resolution says that all students, staff and visitors must wear masks while in buildings and on buses.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In a special meeting of the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees held Thursday, board members approved a temporary resolution to require masks on district properties.

The resolution says that all students, staff and visitors must wear masks while in buildings and on buses.

In a press conference Wednesday, ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said that there are over 500 active COVID-19 cases between students and staff, as well as over 1,000 quarantines in the district since school started.