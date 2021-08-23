ECISD to hold special Board of Trustees meeting to discuss temporary mask resolution

A notice from the district lists a possible request for approval to move to a closed meeting.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In a notice Monday, Ector County ISD announced a special meeting of the Board of Trustees Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss a resolution regarding temporary mask use by staff and students in their schools.

On top of the mask resolution discussion, the list of subjects to be discussed or considered at the meeting includes open remarks by the superintendent, public comment and a possible request for approval to move to a closed meeting.