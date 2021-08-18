ECISD celebrates 100th anniversary

The district handed out plenty of goodies and announced plans for several upcoming celebrations.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD is celebrating 100 years on August 18.

The school district celebrated in several ways, including special cookies from the school nutrition department and treats from the Education Foundation.

ECISD put up a special webpage with the history of the the district, including pictures of students and the buildings.

The district also hosted a press conference previewing more events and gifts planned for the upcoming months.

One of the biggest events planned is a community-wide tailgate party scheduled for October 8, the night before the Permian and Odessa High football game.