ECISD Superintendent: Temporary mask requirements likely to start Friday

If the Board of Trustees approves the requirements, they will start Friday for staff and Monday for visitors and students.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In a press conference Wednesday, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri announced that the district would likely be implementing temporary mask requirements.

The district's Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss a resolution requiring masks.

If the board approves the resolution, starting Friday, all staff members will be required to wear masks on ECISD properties. Additionally, beginning Monday, visitors and students will be required to wear them.

Muri also said that there are over 500 active COVID-19 cases between students and staff, as well as over 1,000 people quarantined in the district.

Midland ISD is keeping an eye on COVID-19 numbers before making any further decisions. A statement from the district read: