ECISD adds Buena Vista ISD as RDSPD member district

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —
In an Ector County ISD school board meeting Tuesday, the board approved adding Buena Vista ISD as a member district of its Regional Day School Program for the Deaf.
The shared service agreement was part of a consent agenda trustees voted 7-0 to approve.
According to ECISD’s website, the RDSPD features a staff specialized in several aspects of teaching students who are deaf or hard of hearing. They currently work with students from birth to age 22 at more than 15 school districts across West Texas.
