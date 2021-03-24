Burnet Elementary, Bowie Middle School to implement RISE program in August

The program means that all teachers and administrators must re-interview for their positions.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD will implement the RISE Program into Bowie Middle School and Burnet Elementary starting in August.

This means that all teachers and administrators will have to be re-interviewed for their positions.

This action was taken in an effort to change the culture of these failing campuses.

"To be a part of this program it's going to be very high powered teams at each of those campuses that are going to really work together to create some great things for students," said Michael Adkins, ECISD Communications Director.