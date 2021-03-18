ECISD Superintendent to hold State of the District on March 18

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri will be presenting his State of the District for the the Ector County Community on March 18.

The address will be at 7:00 p.m. on ECISD's social media platforms such as Facebook, You Tube and Twitter.

ECISD will have its Employee Appreciation Night on March 20 for the Odessa High and Permian High baseball game. This rivalry will be renewed at Midland's Momentum Bank Ballpark. The first pitch will be at 7:00 p.m. and ECISD employee will only need their work ID badges to get into the game.