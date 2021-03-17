ECISD Board of Trustees discuss possible expansion of the Montessori Program at Austin Elementary

The district is considering adding the 6th grade to the model.

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees discussed the expansion of the Montessori Program at Austin Elementary.

The program serves students from Pre-K through 5th grade already. The district wants to possibly add 6th grade to the model which would allow students in the program to complete the final three-year Montessori Cycle. The model has the program in three cycles which include PK-3 to PK, 1st to 3rd and 4th to 5th.

This program is designed to improve education and create choices for the needs of its students.

Since Austin Montessori is choice school, it receives students throughout the district and will send them to all six middle schools.